US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq reclaims 5,000; Dow, S&P 500 end at records
March 2, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq reclaims 5,000; Dow, S&P 500 end at records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Nasdaq on Monday closed above 5,000 for the first time since the 2000 dot-com bubble, as tech stocks were boosted by deals, and the S&P 500 and Dow ended at record highs after economic data pointed to a slowly accelerating economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.41 points, or 0.86 percent, to 18,288.11, the S&P 500 gained 12.79 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,117.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,008.10. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
