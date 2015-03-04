US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, pulls back after recent gains

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday for the second day in a row, as investors stepped back after a recent rally.

Healthcare stocks were the only bright spot after a U.S. Supreme Court hearing and a cancer drug approval.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,097.44, the S&P 500 lost 9.18 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,098.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.76 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,967.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)