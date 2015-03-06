FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down after strong jobs report
March 6, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down after strong jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for a second week of declines, as a strong monthly jobs report heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 80.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 18,055.45, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,094.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,970.75.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum

