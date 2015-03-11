FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Fed view, strong dollar drag Wall Street lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as worries increased the Federal Reserve could bump up rates as soon as June and the dollar strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,635.96, the S&P 500 lost 3.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,040.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,849.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

