US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips in wake of Fed statement
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips in wake of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday in the wake of a rally in the prior session after the Federal Reserve cut economic growth and inflation projections and indicated it was in no rush to hike interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.97 points, or 0.31 percent, to 18,020.22, the S&P 500 lost 6.19 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,093.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.00 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,983.82. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

