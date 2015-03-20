FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on earnings, biotech boosts Nasdaq
March 20, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on earnings, biotech boosts Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, pushing the Nasdaq to a fresh 15-year high and helping the S&P 500 to snap a three-week streak of losses following upbeat results from Nike, further gains in biotech and a pullback in the dollar.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 168.42 points, or 0.94 percent, to 18,127.45, the S&P 500 gained 18.82 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,108.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.04 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,026.42. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

