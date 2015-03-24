US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower for 2nd straight day

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday with equities keeping in a tight range as traders focused on the dollar’s strength and its possible effect on corporate earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 103.43 points, or 0.57 percent, to 18,012.61, the S&P 500 lost 12.83 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,091.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,994.73. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)