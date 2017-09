March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday despite weak industrial orders data, after a merger agreement between Kraft Foods and Heinz Co.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.72 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,031.86, the S&P 500 gained 3.99 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,095.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.12 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,005.85.