US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; indexes set for down week
March 27, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; indexes set for down week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with indexes set for a sharp weekly decline, as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.13 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,679.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.31 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,056.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.98 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,866.35.

For the week, the Dow is down 2.4 percent, the S&P is down 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq is down 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

