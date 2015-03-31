US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after rally; S&P, Nasdaq up for quarter

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near their session lows on Tuesday, in a retreat from the previous session’s sharp rally, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their ninth consecutive quarter of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 200.12 points, or 1.11 percent, to 17,776.19, the S&P 500 lost 18.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,067.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,900.88.

For the quarter, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the S&P added 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq rose 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)