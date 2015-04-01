US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after ADP report

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected report on private sector employment raised concerns that Friday’s impending jobs report could also point to worsening conditions in the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,744.43, the S&P 500 lost 3.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,064.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.40 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,893.48. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)