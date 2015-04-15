FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up; Intel rallies on outlook
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up; Intel rallies on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Intel Corp leading the advance a day after the chipmaker gave a reassuring revenue outlook.

Intel rose 2.9 percent to $32.39 and was one of the biggest gainers on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.85 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,119.55, the S&P 500 gained 8.11 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,103.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.63 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,996.92. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.