April 16, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly as earnings concerns linger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.44 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,106.17, the S&P 500 lost 1.61 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,105.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,007.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

