FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China concerns
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous letters in first paragraph.)

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors concerned over reports of a regulatory crackdown on over-the-counter margin trading in China, a move that potentially would be negative for a recent flow of money into Chinese exchanges.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.71 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,992.06, the S&P 500 lost 10.3 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,094.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.52 points, or 0.85 percent, to 4,965.27. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.