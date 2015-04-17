FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on China, Greece and earnings worries
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on China, Greece and earnings worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest daily percentage loss since March 25, as concerns over regulations in China, Greece’s debt negotiations and disappointing earnings weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 279.67 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,826.1, the S&P 500 lost 23.92 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,081.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.98 points, or 1.52 percent, to 4,931.81.

For the week the Dow fell 1.3 percent, the S&P fell 1 percent and Nasdaq dropped 1.3 percent.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.