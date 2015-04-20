US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on China, corporate results

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, rebounding after a sharp decline in the previous session, as Chinese steps to stimulate its slowing economy and earnings from Morgan Stanley lured money back into equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.19 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,882.49, the S&P 500 gained 7.06 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,088.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,958.28. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)