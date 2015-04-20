FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on China, corporate results
April 20, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on China, corporate results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, rebounding after a sharp decline in the previous session, as Chinese steps to stimulate its slowing economy and earnings from Morgan Stanley lured money back into equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.19 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,882.49, the S&P 500 gained 7.06 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,088.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,958.28. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

