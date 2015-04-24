US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on tech earnings after Nasdaq record

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as strong results from tech behemoths Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp put the Nasdaq Composite on track to extend its ascent a day after surpassing a 15-year-old record.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,078.31, the S&P 500 gained 5.87 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,118.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.89 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,096.95.