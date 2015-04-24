FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on tech earnings after Nasdaq record
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on tech earnings after Nasdaq record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as strong results from tech behemoths Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp put the Nasdaq Composite on track to extend its ascent a day after surpassing a 15-year-old record.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,078.31, the S&P 500 gained 5.87 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,118.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.89 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,096.95.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.