#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after all three major indexes posted slight gains for April and as investors are optimistic that construction and manufacturing data, due later, could support signs that the economy is regaining momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.49 points, or 0.56 percent, to 17,940.01, the S&P 500 gained 10.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,095.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,971.25. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

