US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds, but ends lower for week
May 1, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds, but ends lower for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back sharply on Friday as investors snapped up some of this week’s most beaten-down shares, including in the healthcare and technology sectors, though indexes posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 180.7 points, or 1.01 percent, to 18,021.22, the S&P 500 gained 22.52 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,108.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.97 points, or 1.29 percent, to 5,005.39. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

