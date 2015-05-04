FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up with Berkshire, financial shares
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up with Berkshire, financial shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as Berkshire Hathaway led financial stocks higher, while shares of McDonald’s declined after the fast-food chain’s turnaround plan failed to satiate investors.

Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.81 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,070.87, the S&P 500 gained 6.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,114.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.54 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,016.93. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

