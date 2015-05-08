FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies after strong jobs data
May 8, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies after strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1 percent higher on Friday after strong jobs data indicated the U.S. economic growth was picking up momentum, but not enough to raise concerns about an earlier-than-expected interest-rate rise by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 266.59 points, or 1.49 percent, to 18,190.65, the S&P 500 gained 28.04 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,116.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.00 points, or 1.17 percent, to 5,003.55.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

