US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday after rallying on Friday as a strong jobs report indicated a pickup in the U.S. economy, without raising concerns about an earlier-than-expected interest-rate rise.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1233 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.14 points, or 0.06 percent, at 18,180.97; the S&P 500 was down 0.69 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,115.41 while the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,008.52. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

