May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fall on worries about Greece’s precarious financial condition and slowing growth in China, while energy stocks fell on weaker oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.51 points, or 0.47 percent, to 18,105.6, the S&P 500 lost 10.79 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,105.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,993.57.