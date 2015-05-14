FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record high, helped by weaker dollar
May 14, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record high, helped by weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply stronger on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed at a record high as a weaker dollar offered the possibility of stronger sales for U.S. multinationals.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.75 points, or 1.06 percent, to 18,252.24, the S&P 500 gained 22.59 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,121.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.10 points, or 1.39 percent, to 5,050.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

