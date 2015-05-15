FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drifts, S&P 500 ticks up to record
May 15, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drifts, S&P 500 ticks up to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high for a second straight session after a ream of weak economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,272.56, the S&P 500 gained 1.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,122.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.50 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,048.29.

The Dow and S&P posted consecutive weekly gains while the Nasdaq advanced after two weeks of losses. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)

