US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed after ECB comment
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed after ECB comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday after the European Central Bank hinted it would accelerate its bond-buying program for the next two months.

Data showed U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April and permits soared, offering hope for an economy struggling to regain momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.68 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,311.56, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,130.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,087.01.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
