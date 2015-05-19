US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high after housing data; S&P dips

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended down on Tuesday, while the Dow rose marginally to end at a record high for a second straight day, as Wall Street digested housing data that some saw as hopeful for an economy struggling to grow.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,312.19, the S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,127.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,070.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)