FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high after housing data; S&P dips
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high after housing data; S&P dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended down on Tuesday, while the Dow rose marginally to end at a record high for a second straight day, as Wall Street digested housing data that some saw as hopeful for an economy struggling to grow.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,312.19, the S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,127.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,070.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.