US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed ahead of Fed minutes
May 20, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting, which is expected to shed light on when interest rates will be hiked.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.96 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,311.43, the S&P 500 lost 0.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,127.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.48 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,068.55. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

