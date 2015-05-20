FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends near flat after Fed minutes
May 20, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends near flat after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat on Wednesday as minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting did little to change expectations of when the central bank may raise interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.59 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,285.8, the S&P 500 lost 2.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,125.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,071.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

