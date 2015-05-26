US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on concerns about Europe, U.S. rate hike

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its biggest percentage drop in three weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about Greece’s financial crisis and some upbeat U.S. economic data that fueled expectations a rate hike could come sooner rather than later.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 188.95 points, or 1.04 percent, to 18,043.07, the S&P 500 lost 21.79 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,104.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.61 points, or 1.11 percent, to 5,032.75.