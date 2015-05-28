FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Greek angst, but off lows
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Greek angst, but off lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday as mixed messages about Greece’s debt talks kept investor uncertainty high, while a sharp drop in Chinese indexes after brokers tightened margin rules also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.8 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,126.19, the S&P 500 lost 2.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,120.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,097.98.

The S&P had earlier fallen as much as 0.5 percent.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

