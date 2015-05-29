FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data weighs on Wall St; indexes post May gains
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data weighs on Wall St; indexes post May gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter, though major indexes still posted their best month since February.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.24 points, or 0.64 percent, to 18,010.88, the S&P 500 lost 13.4 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,107.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 5,070.03.

In May, the Dow gained 0.96 percent, the S&P added 1.05 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.60 percent.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
