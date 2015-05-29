US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data weighs on Wall St; indexes post May gains

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter, though major indexes still posted their best month since February.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.24 points, or 0.64 percent, to 18,010.88, the S&P 500 lost 13.4 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,107.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 5,070.03.

In May, the Dow gained 0.96 percent, the S&P added 1.05 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.60 percent.