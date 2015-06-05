FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobs data
June 5, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Friday after better-than-expected jobs data revived the possibility of a rate hike in September.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December, and above the 225,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. Average hourly earnings grew by eight cents.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.53 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,873.05, the S&P 500 lost 4.37 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,091.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,049.15. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

