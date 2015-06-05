FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end lower after payrolls report
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 8:08 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end lower after payrolls report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 eased on Friday as increasing views the Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as September offset optimism over further signs of recovery in the U.S. labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.12 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,849.46, the S&P 500 lost 3.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,092.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,068.46.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq was flat. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

