US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries weigh
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
June 8, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped slightly at the open on Monday as investors worried about the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as soon as September, after Friday’s strong jobs report.

At 9:31 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.48 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,839.98, the S&P 500 was down 2.15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,090.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.86 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,064.60. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

