US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in wake of Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is likely strong enough to withstand an interest rate hike later this year, even if rates in coming years are seen slightly lower than previously forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,935.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,100.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,064.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)