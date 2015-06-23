FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with slight gains
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with slight gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended with slight gains on Tuesday, with major indexes closing near record levels while investors continued to await clarity on whether a deal would be reached to prevent Greece from defaulting on loans.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.36 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,145.14, the S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,124.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.12 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,160.10. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

