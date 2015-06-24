FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Greek debt woes go on
June 24, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Greek debt woes go on

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dropping in a broad decline as the outcome of negotiations between Greece and its international creditors remained up in the air, prompting investors to drop riskier assets like equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.47 points, or 0.97 percent, to 17,968.6, the S&P 500 lost 15.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,108.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.68 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,122.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

