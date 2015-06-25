US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower but health stocks rally

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with modest losses on Thursday, but healthcare stocks rallied after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld subsidies key to President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform law.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,892.43, the S&P 500 lost 6.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,102.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,112.19. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)