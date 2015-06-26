CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down week with flat session

(Corrects headline)

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed flat on Friday but ended lower for the week, with investors cautious ahead of a meeting in Europe that could decide whether Greece will default on critical loans.

For the week, both the Dow and S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent while the Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 57.39 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,947.75, the S&P 500 lost 0.57 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,101.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.69 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,080.51. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)