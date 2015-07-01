FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, but Greece still weighs
July 1, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by consumer staples and discretionary stocks, though indexes ended off the session’s highs as energy stocks declined and Greece’s debt crisis showed no clear sign of resolution.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 139.53 points, or 0.79 percent, at 17,759.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 14.42 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,077.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.26 points, or 0.53 percent, at 5,013.12.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan Grebler

