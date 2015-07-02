FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower on Greece fears; indexes down for week
July 2, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower on Greece fears; indexes down for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund warned that Greece faces a financial hole ahead of its Sunday referendum, and as muted jobs data dampened the U.S. economic outlook.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,727.41, the S&P 500 lost 0.99 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,076.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.91 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,009.21.

All three indexes posted losses for the week, with the S&P 500 registering its biggest weekly decline since March. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

