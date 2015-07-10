US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on hopes Greece can secure fresh funding

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed broadly higher on Friday, with major indexes ending up more than 1 percent on hopes Greece would be able to secure fresh funding at an upcoming meeting, which could allow it to avert bankruptcy and remain in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 211.26 points, or 1.2 percent, to 17,759.88, the S&P 500 gained 25.24 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,076.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.30 points, or 1.53 percent, to 4,997.70.