US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Greek deal, tech stocks
July 13, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Greek deal, tech stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average re-emerging in positive territory for the year, after euro zone leaders reached a tentative deal to bail out Greece.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 217.27 points, or 1.22 percent, to 17,977.68, the S&P 500 gained 22.97 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,099.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.82 points, or 1.48 percent, to 5,071.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

