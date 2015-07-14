FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for 4th day; energy a boost
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for 4th day; energy a boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest winning streak since January, buoyed by the energy sector as oil prices rebounded from early declines.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.09 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,052.77, the S&P 500 gained 9.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,108.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.38 points, or 0.66 percent, to 5,104.89. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

