US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq ends at record high after Google
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq ends at record high after Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq composite closed at a record high on Friday on strong results from Google while weak energy stocks weighed on the Dow and S&P 500.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.8 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,086.45, the S&P 500 gained 2.33 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,126.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.96 points, or 0.91 percent, to 5,210.14.

The Nasdaq rose 4.3 percent for the week, its largest weekly percentage gains since October 2014. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
