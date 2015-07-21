FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of big tech earnings
July 21, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as the dollar remained at a three-month high and ahead of a host of earnings from technology giants including Apple, Microsoft and Yahoo.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.44 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,987.97, the S&P 500 was down 2.58 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,125.7 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.82 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,218.04. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

