FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after quarterly results disappoint
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after quarterly results disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in the wake of results from IBM and United Technologies that dampened early optimism over earnings season as investors awaited quarterly profits from tech giants including Apple and Microsoft.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179.95 points, or 0.99 percent, to 17,920.46, the S&P 500 lost 9.08 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,119.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.74 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,208.12. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.