US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as biotechs, materials lag

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest weekly drops since March on Friday as slowing global growth dragged commodity-related stocks lower, while an earnings-related drop in Biogen took down the biotech sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 162.19 points, or 0.91 percent, to 17,569.73, the S&P 500 lost 22.33 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,079.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.78 points, or 1.12 percent, to 5,088.63. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)