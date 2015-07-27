FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after selloff in Chinese stocks
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after selloff in Chinese stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street sank on Monday, with the Nasdaq down about 1 percent, after the steepest decline in Chinese stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling growth in the world’s No. 2 economy could hurt China’s trading partners.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 126.27 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,442.26, the S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,067.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.85 points, or 0.96 percent, to 5,039.78.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.